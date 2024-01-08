Weather emergencies declared in Janesville, Monona

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - With a powerful winter storm moving in early Tuesday morning, City of Janesville and Monona officials have declared weather emergencies that will affect where vehicles can be parked.

Janesville The Janesville Police Department alert indicated the weather emergency will commence at 1 a.m. Tuesday to allow for plows to clear City streets. All vehicles will need to be removed from City of Janesville streets and parked elsewhere during the duration of the declaration, until noon on Wednesday. They may park in City lots. Drivers face a $50 fine if their vehicle is parked on a city street while the winter weather emergency is in effect, JPD reminded people. JPD expects 5-10 inches of snow to accumulate starting overnight on Monday through Wednesday morning.

Monona A snow emergency will take effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday and run through noon on Wednesday, City of Monona stated. Vehicles cannot park on any Monona street, with a few exceptions to allow for street parking or alternate side parking on parts of: St. Theresa Terrace, Gordon Avenue, Wallace Avenue, Valorie Lane, and Anthony Place. Drivers may receive a ticket and vehicles may be towed if they get in the way of plow operations. Residents may park in public lots until the end of the snow emergency.



