Wis. DOJ names officers involved in Monona PD chase leading to deadly crash

(NBC15 News)
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has named the officials involved in a traffic stop that led to a deadly wreck on New Year’s Day in Cottage Grove.

DCI identified the first officer as Monona Police Dept. Sergeant Adam Nachreiner, who has worked in law enforcement for more than two decades.

According to the DOJ’s Monday update, Monona PD Sgt. Nachreiner first stopped the vehicle around 9 p.m. for alleged reckless driving near the intersection of Nichols and Monona Drives, before the vehicle fled.

An update from the DOJ also named the Dane Co. Sheriff Sergeant Jonathon Matz — who has 11 years of law enforcement experience — as the officer who deployed a tire deflation device during the pursuit.

The vehicle crashed near the intersection of Femrite Drive and Buckeye Road in the Town of Cottage Grove. All three people inside were killed during the subsequent crash. Rashad Nelson, Aajaya Ray and Aaron Willis were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Jan. 1. They were ages 30, 19 and 30, respectively.

None of the officers involved were injured, according to the DOJ. The involved law enforcement have been placed on administrative duty, which is in line with agency policy.

DCI noted it will continue to lead an investigation into this incident, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, a DCI Crime Response Specialist and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit. The DOJ will turn over all findings to the Dane Co. District Attorney when it concludes its investigation.

