Wisconsin Republicans unveil medical marijuana bill after Evers voices support

Wisconsin Republicans have unveiled a highly restricted plan to legalize medical marijuana in the state, a proposal years in the making that comes less than a week after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers voiced support for the idea
MEDICAL MARIJUANA REGULATIONS
MEDICAL MARIJUANA REGULATIONS
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans on Monday unveiled a highly restricted plan to legalize medical marijuana in the state, a proposal years in the making that comes less than a week after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers voiced support for the idea.

The bill would limit medical marijuana only to severely ill people with chronic diseases such as cancer and is far from the full legalization that Evers and Democrats have pushed unsuccessfully to pass for years. Still, Evers said last week that he supports creating a medical marijuana program if that's all that can be done now.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said that the program detailed in the bill announced Monday was as far as Assembly Republicans could go. Republicans hold a 64-35 majority in the Assembly and a 22-11 advantage in the Senate. Last year, Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said a bill to create a medical marijuana program could pass this legislative session — as long as regulations are put forward to ensure that it would be limited to only those who are in serious pain.

The bill unveiled Monday would limit the availability of marijuana to people diagnosed with certain diseases, including cancer, glaucoma, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, severe muscle spasms, chronic pain or nausea, and those with a terminal illness and less than a year to live.

Patients would be required to have a doctor's diagnosis to obtain the marijuana at one of only five state-run dispensaries. The number of dispensaries could grow, said Republican Rep. Jon Plumer at a news conference.

“We want to make this available to people, but we want to have tight controls on it as well,” Plumer said.

Recreational marijuana is legal in neighboring Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan.

Vos said it was modeled after the medical marijuana law that was in place in Minnesota before it moved to full legalization.

The bill would have to clear the Assembly and Senate and be signed by Evers before it could take effect.

Evers and LeMahieu did not respond to requests for comments on the measure.

In a potential warning sign for the measure's chances in the Senate, Assembly Republicans created their plan without the involvement of Republican Sen. Mary Felzkowski, who has been the biggest proponent for medical marijuana legalization in the Senate. A bill she introduced in 2022 is the only one to ever get a public hearing in the Legislature.

Evers said last week in voicing support for the concept that he had not seen an actual bill.

“I would think that getting it all done in one fell swoop would be more thoughtful as far as meeting the needs of Wisconsinites that have asked for it,” Evers said. “But if that’s what we can accomplish right now, I’ll be supportive of that.”

Wisconsin remains an outlier nationally. Thirty-eight states have legalized medical marijuana and 24 have legalized recreational marijuana. The push for legalization in Wisconsin has gained momentum as its neighbors have loosened their laws.

Marquette University Law School polls have shown large majority of Wisconsin residents have supported legalizing marijuana use for years.

Most Read

Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54
Semi crashes close Hwy 151 for 9 hours, spilling contents as trailer falls
Monona Crash Victims Memorial
Driver, passengers named in deadly crash following City of Monona Police chase
Pamela Bradshaw rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming Powerball's first millionaire...
‘I’m so blessed’: Woman becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of the year

Latest News

Milwaukee police squad car
Former Milwaukee officer pleads guilty to charge in connection with prisoner’s overdose death
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with The Associated Press in his state Capitol office in...
Wisconsin's Democratic governor says Trump should be on ballot, Biden must visit to beat him
Wisconsin ballot
Trump, 5 other Republicans and Biden approved for Wisconsin primary ballot
The Wisconsin State Court
GOP lawmakers ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to reconsider redistricting ruling, schedule for new maps