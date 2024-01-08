Worker dies after falling off roof, police say

Authorities say say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A worker in Minnesota died while on the job after he fell off a roof Thursday morning.

Police in North Mankato said 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena was pronounced dead at the scene at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive.

Officials said Lara-Mena fell about 30 feet from the roof of the commercial building just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Attempts made to resuscitate Lara-Mena were unsuccessful, and the exact cause and manner of his death is being determined by authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is investigating the death along with North Mankato Police.

Copyright 2024 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54
Semi crashes close Hwy 151 for 9 hours, spilling contents as trailer falls
Monona Crash Victims Memorial
Driver, passengers named in deadly crash following City of Monona Police chase
Pamela Bradshaw rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming Powerball's first millionaire...
‘I’m so blessed’: Woman becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of the year

Latest News

Technicians using a microscope
UW-Madison stem cell technology detects autism risks before birth
32-year-old Harpreet Singh is now facing criminal trespass and burglary charges, according to...
Alleged art thief in custody after being trapped on roof
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
Moon landing attempt by US company appears doomed after ‘critical’ fuel leak
Republican Rep. Jon Plumer unveils a GOP proposal to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin...
Wisconsin Republicans unveil medical marijuana bill after Evers voices support
Buck McNeely died in his sleep, his son Max said. Buck McNeely was the host of "The...
Buck McNeely, host of popular outdoor show, dies