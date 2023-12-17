VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) -Dairyland Sports hosted its second annual wheelchair basketball tournament at Verona High School with eight teams from six different states.

This is the Madison area’s only youth wheelchair basketball sectional regional qualifier tournament. Dairyland sports is a non-profit based in Madison and a member of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.

MadCity Invitational (WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

Around 60 athletes are competing in the two-day MadCity Invitational. The event coordinator hopes this tournament spreads awareness about para-sports.

“This is a wheelchair basketball tournament. Some of these athletes don’t necessarily use a wheelchair for everyday life but they do because of their physical disability do qualify to play wheelchair basketball,” Deb Jenks, event coordinator of the MadCity Invitational said.

The championship game for the tournament is on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Two teams from the eight-team invitational will head to nationals.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.