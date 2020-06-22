Download the WMTV 15 News App

Available for iOS and Android Devices!

DOWNLOAD NOW

Download the WMTV 15 First Alert Weather App

Available for iOS and Android Devices!

DOWNLOAD NOW

Download the WMTV 15 Apps for Amazon Devices

Available for Amazon Tablets

DOWNLOAD NOW

Download the WMTV 15 News App for Apple Watch

Search WMTV News from the Apple App Store

Download the WMTV 15 Alexa Skill to your Amazon Smart Speaker

Available for Alexa powered Amazon devices!

DOWNLOAD NOW

Download the WMTV 15 App on FuboTV

WMTV 15 on FuboTV

DOWNLOAD NOW

WMTV 15 on Haystack

Your local news and weather authority videos on Haystack!

DOWNLOAD NOW

WMTV 15 on Roku

Your local news and weather authority videos on your Roku Device!

DOWNLOAD NOW

WMTV 15 on SyncbakTV

Get WMTV 15 on SyncbakTV!

WATCH NOW

WMTV 15 on YouTubeTV

Get WMTV 15 on YouTubeTV!

WATCH NOW

Connect with us on social media

WMTV 15 News on Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Snapchat

Madison CW on Facebook

Madison CW on Instagram

Madison CW on Twitter

Share your photos or video with WMTV 15 News

Did you capture breaking news or an amazing photo? Share it with us!

SHARE NOW

Share a story idea or breaking news tip

Have a hot news tip? Let us know about it below!

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP

Submit a news tip here

Newsletter

Subscribe to the daily WMTV 15 News Newsletter!

SUBSCRIBE NOW