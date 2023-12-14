Kroger Unwraps Big Holiday Savings

Retailer rounds up savings events and more

CINCINNATI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared how it is providing increased savings, affordable meal planning ingredients and a holiday gift guide to customers as they prepare for the holidays.

"At Kroger, we are committed to making the holiday season memorable and accessible for everyone," said Stuart Aitken, senior vice president, chief merchant and marketing officer for Kroger. "We strive to keep prices low every day, and this holiday season is no different. Whether you're hosting a festive gathering or planning for a cozy holiday at home, we are here to make sure our customers have their favorite foods at prices that fit any budget."

As customers stock up for the holidays, spread yuletide cheer and prepare for the New Year, Kroger is offering savings across the store, including these great offers:

To learn more about these offers and save even more weekly, shop directly from Kroger's digital ad with new deals every Wednesday and more than $500 in savings available every week.

Kroger is Full, Fresh, Friendly and extra festive this holiday season. Create a memorable spread with fresh, affordable ingredients such as:

For families who want to spend less time in the kitchen and more time around the table this holiday season, Home Chef offers heat-and-eat meals and sides at Kroger Family of Companies stores nationwide. The simple, stress-free proteins and sides can be bundled for more savings, including a boneless turkey, ham or prime rib and five sides starting at $65. Plan ahead and order here.

Make Kroger the one-stop yuletide shop with this incredible holiday gift guide boasting something for every elf on the list:

Customers can shop these items and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and delivery offering the same fresh products at the same low prices. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit here.

