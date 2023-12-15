Hormel Foods Named to Drucker Institute Management Top 250 List of America's Best-Run Companies

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation, (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, has been named one of America's Best Run Companies on the 2023 Management Top 250 list compiled by the Drucker Institute and published annually by The Wall Street Journal. The Management Top 250 List recognizes companies for their performance in five categories, including customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to be recognized as one of America's best-run companies," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, and president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. "I am proud of the work that our 20,000 team members around the world do every day to create quality food for our customers, consumers and communities, but also to address critical issues such as sustainability, hunger and education."

Most recently, Hormel Foods received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), and throughout 2023, Hormel Foods has received numerous awards and accolades, including:

Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America

Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces in America

Fortune's Most Admired Companies globally

U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work for in America

The Drucker Institute Management Top 250 List is comprised of U.S. companies whose shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or Nasdaq Stock Market, and which meet criteria related to their value and prominence. The ranking is based on a holistic measure of corporate effectiveness developed by the Drucker Institute, a unit of Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, Calif. Effectiveness is defined as "doing the right things well."

The full list of 2023 recipients can be found HERE.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

media@hormel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation