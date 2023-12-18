Arcadia Cold Celebrates Reno Facility Grand Opening

Reno Cold Storage marks Arcadia's fifth celebration in 90 days in an unprecedented ramp-up

RENO, Nev., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics celebrated the grand opening of their newest highly anticipated state-of-the-art Reno Cold Storage Facility. This facility is the first large-scale cold storage facility in the Reno market. Arcadia's Reno Cold Storage sits on Interstate 80, only hours from major population centers in San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City.

"Reno marks the Company's fifth facility grand opening since October."

This fully racked, brand-new building is fully operational and is designed to handle both frozen and chilled temperatures from -10 to 38 degrees F. This location is ready to support a variety of perishable products with 37,000 pallet positions across 250,000 square feet.

This marks the Company's fifth facility grand opening since October. Arcadia's quickly growing national cold storage network has celebrated openings in Fort Worth, TX; Phoenix, AZ; Atlanta, GA ; Hazleton, PA; and now in Reno, NV, a new Western hub.

"We are developing brand-new, high-quality assets into the market at a time where there are a lot of aging assets in the United States," Chris Hughes, Arcadia President & CEO said, "This facility is the first of its kind in the Reno market and began accepting its first inbound loads during the second week of December."

Speakers at the event included Sam Tippmann of Ti Cold, Clay Mitchell of Storey County, Alex Bacchus of the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED), and Chris Hughes of Arcadia Cold. Also in attendance was Vivian Banda, representing Senator Cortez Masto's office.

About Arcadia Cold: Arcadia Cold specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services to the food industry. We are on a mission to design and deploy modern facilities and provide innovative solutions through the practical application of technology, creating meaningful value for our customers while helping them meet their strategic objectives – establishing The New Age of cold chain. https://www.arcadiacold.com

