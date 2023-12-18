DataDome Ranks #1 in G2 Grid® Report for Bot Detection and Mitigation

With a 16 Point Spread Over Nearest Competitor, DataDome's Satisfaction Score

Affirms It as Best Choice for Enterprises Worldwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome , a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, is proud to announce that it has again ranked #1 in the G2 Grid® Report for Bot Detection and Mitigation , receiving the highest overall score among products in the market. Additionally, the company is recognized as a leader in both the G2 Grid® Report for Fraud Detection and the Momentum Grid® Report for Fraud Detection .

Notably, DataDome is the topmost leader in G2's Bot Detection and Mitigation Implementation, Relationship and Usability indices – three key axes against which vendors are measured. DataDome's top scores reinforce its unparalleled commitment to time to value, customer service, and effectiveness and ease of use. Touting nearly 130 reviews from security and IT leaders, 95% of users are likely to recommend DataDome.

As one Enterprise user stated , "DataDome's detection accuracy and efficiency is stellar. The solution is able to detect even the most sophisticated bots. With DataDome, our e-commerce sites have robust bot protection, which reduces our attack surface and allows the security teams to focus on our other missions."

"It can be challenging for businesses to choose a security solution when the vendor landscape is overcrowded with marketing claims. This is why peer reviews on reputable sites like G2 are so critical," says Benjamin Fabre , co-founder and CEO of DataDome. "We know that fighting bad bots and fraudsters requires not only unparalleled detection accuracy, but a fast time to value. Our goal is to provide a hassle-free experience that instills genuine peace of mind in our customers, by delivering protection quickly and effectively. Our sustained leader rankings on G2 are a testament to these endeavors."

DataDome's award-winning bot and online fraud solution detects and mitigates attacks on mobile apps, websites, and APIs in real time, protecting 300+ enterprises from account takeover, scraping, payment fraud, DDoS, credential stuffing, and more.

Today's news comes on the heels of several recent announcements, including DataDome's release of Device Check , the company's rank to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and inclusion in the 2023 Inc. 5000 , its channel partner program expansion , as well as closing $42M in Series C funding . DataDome has received widespread recognition in the past year for its market-leading detection and mitigation capabilities, including Best Use of Machine Learning/AI in the 2023 SC Europe Awards, the 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Application Security, the 2023 Global Infosec Award for Most Innovative Bot Mitigation, and more .

Follow DataDome on YouTube and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies , and to ensure your bot protection is ready to tackle the most sophisticated attacks.

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our machine learning solution analyzes 5 trillion data points per day to adapt to new threats in real time. Our 24/7 SOC experts protect hundreds of high-profile brands worldwide, including Rakuten , AllTrails , Scentbird and Helly Hansen . A force multiplier for IT security teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. DataDome was named a Strong Performer in the 2022 Forrester Wave: Bot Management and ranked a top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

