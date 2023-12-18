Flash News: OKX to List Web3 Game Artyfact's ARTY Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 18, 2023.

(PRNewswire)

OKX to List Web3 Game Artyfact's ARTY Token on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it will list Artyfact's ARTY token on its spot market on December 21 at 12:00 (UTC). This means users will soon be able to trade ARTY against USDT via the ARTY/USDT spot pair on OKX. Deposits for the token were enabled today at 10:00 (UTC).

Artyfact is a gaming metaverse where users have the potential to earn ARTY tokens, buy and trade in-game NFT assets, as well as attend virtual events such as concerts, NFT exhibitions and eSport tournaments.

