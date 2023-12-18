SCHOCHOR, STATON, GOLDBERG AND CARDEA, P.A. ANNOUNCE MICHAEL S. RUBIN JOINS THE FIRM AS AN ATTORNEY

BALTIMORE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A., Maryland's leading medical malpractice, personal injury and civil litigation law firm, today announced that it has added Michael S. Rubin to the firm's team as an Attorney.

"We are excited to add Michael to our growing team of talented attorneys leading the way in complicated cases of medical malpractice on behalf of our clients," said Jonathan Schochor, Founding Partner and Chairman of Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. "We look forward to benefitting from Michael's valuable expertise as we continue to take on tough cases and achieve impactful results for our clients."

Rubin joins Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. from the law firm of Wharton Levin where he previously focused on the defense of health care professionals in medical malpractice claims, as well as manufacturers and others in product liability claims. Rubin's litigation experience includes all phases of fact and expert discovery, motions practice, defending and deposing expert witnesses, as well as bench and jury trials.

Rubin is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association and District of Columbia Bar Association. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Franklin & Marshall College and his Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law.

About Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A.

Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. has been fighting for patients' rights as a leading medical malpractice law firm since 1984. Additionally, the firm is a recognized leader in sexual abuse cases as well as class action and mass tort litigation. Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. has offices in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Its lawyers are licensed to practice in Maryland and the District of Columbia, and they have been specially admitted on a case-by-case basis by courts in Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, North Carolina, West Virginia and other states. On special motion and with approval of courts elsewhere, the firm's lawyers are available to participate in cases throughout the United States. To learn more, visit: sfspa.com.

