Stryker announces intent to acquire SERF SAS, enhancing its global joint replacement leadership

MAHWAH, N.J., USA, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker (NYSE: SYK), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, announced today that it has executed a binding offer to Menix to acquire SERF SAS, a France-based joint replacement company.

With a legacy of over 50 years, SERF SAS is recognized by healthcare professionals worldwide for its innovations in hip implants, including the invention of the original Dual Mobility Cup. This acquisition would complement Stryker's existing presence in France and across Europe as well as its global joint replacement portfolio, allowing Stryker to serve a wider range of patients.

In accordance with French law, the execution of any binding agreement would occur after the works council information-consultation process has been completed. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com .

About Menix

Menix comprises cutting-edge technological industries in the orthopaedic (primarily hip and knee) and dental sectors, as well as 3D digital solutions. In the field of orthopaedics, Menix enjoys a leadership position on the dual mobility and first intention stem markets in France.

About SERF SAS

SERF SAS is a French company that develops, manufactures, and sells a range of large joint replacement products on an international basis. Since its founding, SERF SAS has developed numerous innovative concepts, including the invention of the original Dual Mobility Cup. SERF SAS's main office is based in Décines-Charpieu, France.

