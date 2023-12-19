Arbor Ranks as a Top FHA Multifamily Lender by Initial Endorsements in FY 2023

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) has ranked #9 in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Top Multifamily Lender in Initial Endorsements list for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023. In partnership with borrowers, Arbor posted over $230M in total FHA/HUD origination volume as a Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) Lender.

This achievement represents Arbor's first Top 10 appearance on this list. The result is representative of Arbor's strong core commitment to agency origination.

"FHA loan programs offer high-quality multifamily financing solutions across all rate environments," said Arbor COO John Caulfield. "Our originators, underwriters and asset managers are well-familiar with HUD's expansive multifamily product set, and we appreciate the relationships we've built over the years and the collaborative growth that this result demonstrates."

Arbor also ranked #14 on HUD's Top FHA Multifamily Lender by Firm Commitments list, jumping from #19 in 2020. This marks Arbor's fifth year in the Top 20 by Firm Commitments.

About Arbor

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender, Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor's product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine, and preferred equity loans. Arbor is rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch. In June 2023, Arbor was added to the S&P SmallCap 600® index. Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

