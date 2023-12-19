Independence and Safety Go Hand-in-Hand at Maplewood Senior Living with SafelyYou Fall Prevention Technology

The Revolutionary AI-Enabled Tech – Proven to Reduce Falls by 40% and Emergency Room Visits Resulting From Falls by 80% – Now in All of Maplewood's Ohio Communities

CHARDON, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living – one of the country's premier operators of luxury senior living communities – is pleased to announce a partnership with SafelyYou, a revolutionary artificial intelligence-enabled fall detection and prevention technology. The tech has now been installed at all three of Maplewood Senior Living's Ohio-based communities, including Maplewood at Chardon , Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls , and Maplewood at Twinsburg .

Maplewood Senior Living (PRNewswire)

SafelyYou's cutting-edge technology is poised to enhance the quality of care and create safer environments for Maplewood's residents, particularly those with memory impairments. The core of its technology consists of consent-activated cameras equipped with artificial intelligence that can accurately detect falls. These cameras securely monitor residents' activity in their apartments, and in the event of a fall, care staff is promptly notified, ensuring immediate assistance for residents in need.

As a safeguard of resident privacy, only fall-related events are recorded, and the video footage undergoes secure review by SafelyYou's clinical experts and authorized care staff. SafelyYou's post-incident analysis allows staff to pinpoint the underlying causes of falls, enabling proactive measures to prevent future incidents.

SafelyYou's innovative approach to fall prevention has been proven to reduce falls by an impressive 40% and emergency room visits resulting from falls by a staggering 80%. "SafelyYou began with the mission to make dementia care safer by reducing falls," said George Netscher, Founder and CEO at SafelyYou. "Over 100,000 clinically reviewed on-the-ground events later, we've transformed the industry, enabling residents to age safely with dignity, instilling greater peace of mind for family members, decreasing time on the ground after a fall occurs, and detecting silent falls that would have been otherwise unknown."

By embracing this partnership with SafelyYou, Maplewood Senior Living upholds its dedication to providing the highest standard of care for its residents and ensuring their safety. "At Maplewood Senior Living, resident safety and well-being are paramount, and excellence in senior care is always our primary objective," said Brian Geyser, Maplewood's Vice President of Health & Wellness. "Equipped with SafelyYou's game-changing technology, we anticipate the reduction of adverse safety events, enhanced staff responsiveness, and ultimately, elevated quality of care we deliver across our communities. We are excited to witness the positive impact SafelyYou will have on the lives of our residents and their families."

For more information about SafelyYou's full suite of products, including SafelyYou Respond™, SafelyYou Insight™, and SafelyYou Aware™, visit https://www.safely-you.com/ .

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There is an Upper East Side location in Manhattan, NY, within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new, senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. A second Inspīr location is under development in Washington D.C.'s vibrant Dupont Circle neighborhood. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com .

About SafelyYou

SafelyYou, established in 2015 through CEO George Netscher's doctoral research and inspired by his family's personal experience with Alzheimer's disease, emerged from UC Berkeley's Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, renowned as one of the world's top five AI research groups. SafelyYou's passionate mission is to empower safer, person-centered dementia care through state-of-the-art AI video technology and 24/7 remote clinical experts. The company's innovative solutions are embraced by skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities throughout North America, ranging from national organizations to regional and local providers. SafelyYou is one of the five most innovative fall technologies referenced in the Senate Falls Report (2019). https://safely-you.com

Media Contact

Anna de Graaf

anna@hundredstoriespr.com

757-759-1008

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maplewood Senior Living