NWTN Collaborates with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank for Innovative Auto Financing Solutions

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NWTN Inc. (Nasdaq: NWTN), an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world ("NWTN" or the "Company"), is proud to announce a collaboration with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC ("ADIB"). NWTN and ADIB has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") for a one-year collaboration with automatic renewals to enhance the electric vehicle market in the UAE and beyond, offering unique auto financing options to customers.

Under the MOU, ADIB will become the first bank in the UAE to offer exclusive auto financing options at a competitive rate to customers purchasing Rabdan vehicles. Rabdan is NWTN's premium mobility brand.

This collaboration aligns with NWTN's commitment to making sustainable transportation accessible and affordable and ADIB's dedication to innovative financial services, furthering the parties' vision of a greener future.

Through ADIB's tailored financing solutions, NWTN aims to enhance the customer experience and support the growing demand for electric vehicles in the region. This collaboration is a testament to NWTN's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.

The collaboration represents a significant step forward in promoting eco-friendly transportation solutions, aligning with the UAE's vision for a sustainable future. NWTN and ADIB are excited to explore this new avenue of business cooperation, further strengthening their positions in their respective sectors.

As a leading Islamic financial institution, ADIB has a track record of contributing to sustainable development. Their commitment to financing electric vehicles is evident through initiatives such as the Volt Electric Vehicle Finance program. The Volt program aligns with ADIB's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitment and aims to make electric vehicle ownership financially accessible to a wider audience. This collaboration with NWTN underscores their dedication to fostering environmentally responsible solutions and supporting the nation's transition to a sustainable future.

NWTN looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with ADIB and is excited about the positive impact this will have on its customers and the environment.

ABOUT NWTN

NWTN is a pioneering green energy company dedicated to providing passenger-focused, premium electric vehicle products and green energy solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), NWTN has a full vehicle assembly facility in Abu Dhabi.

NWTN is committed to the future of mobility solutions that integrate pioneering design, personalized lifestyles, Internet of Everything (IoT), autonomous driving technology and the eco-system of green energy.

In addition to the offering of new energy vehicles, NWTN is exploring opportunities in the entire clean energy value chain, including photovoltaics, green hydrogen power and energy storage in the UAE, the Middle East, North Africa, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

For further information, please visit: www.nwtn.ae

ABOUT ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 184 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named the Best Islamic Retail Bank by The Digital Banker, and Best Bank in the UAE by Global Finance Awards, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events (including, but not limited to, the anticipated benefits of the collaboration with ADIB) that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Actual results (including, but not limited to, the success of NWTN's collaboration with ADIB and the competitiveness of the financing options offered by ADIB) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in NWTN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible NWTN to predict those events or how they may affect NWTN. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in NWTN's forward-looking statements occurs, NWTN's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in NWTN's forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and NWTN assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

