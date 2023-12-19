Olympus Names New Global General Counsel, Neil Boyden Tanner

Donna Miller, a Key Player in the Company's MedTech Transformation, Will Stay Onboard for Several Months Before Her Retirement

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus, a leading global MedTech company providing innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures, announced today the appointment of Neil Boyden Tanner, Esq. as Global General Counsel of Olympus Corporation, reporting to Stefan Kaufmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Tanner joins the company on Jan. 8, 2024, in preparation for the retirement of Donna Miller at the end of June. The two will work together to ensure a seamless leadership transition for this vital corporate role, with Mr. Tanner formally taking over the role of Global General Counsel on April 1.

This new step in Mr. Tanner's career follows a 14-year tenure at Cigna, a global healthcare services company where he most recently served as Cigna's General Counsel for Finance, Strategy, and International. Throughout his career at Cigna, Mr. Tanner supported key strategic and financial matters, and oversaw legal matters for the US businesses, legal and compliance matters for the international businesses, and served as Secretary of the Board of Directors. He brings a deep understanding of the healthcare industry and global experience developed over the course of a career in diverse industries, including in Japan, and will play a crucial role in enhancing Olympus' legal capabilities to continually meet the highest standards of the MedTech industry.

"From his deep interest in and knowledge of the Japanese culture, to his expertise in international law and the healthcare industry, Neil is the perfect fit for Olympus," said Ms. Miller. "I'm excited for my retirement, but I also wish I had more than a few months to work alongside Neil, because I know he will do great work at Olympus."

Since joining Olympus in 2006, Ms. Miller has leveraged her vast legal experience to significantly enhance Olympus' legal compliance capabilities, building the company's robust, global legal function. Her promotion in 2016 to Global General Counsel marked a turning point in the company's journey to becoming a global leading MedTech company. As a key member of the management team, she led Olympus' historic transformation project in the Legal area and established a globally unified Legal function. Ms. Miller built a world-class team that attracts top legal talent. The Olympus Legal team is known for their collegial and collaborative approach to their work.

"Donna has built and maintained a first-class global legal function and has been a savvy and wise adviser to me, my predecessors, and the Olympus executive team for years," said Stefan Kaufmann, Chief Executive Officer, Olympus Corporation. "While we will miss her, we are delighted that she will help with the transition to our next Global General Counsel, Neil Tanner, whose experience and presence are precisely what we need going forward."

"Filling Donna's shoes is an honor I don't take lightly," said Mr. Tanner. "The quality of her and her team's reputation cannot be overstated. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work, learning as much as I can about this amazing company that makes a real impact on patients worldwide."

Mr. Tanner, his wife and three sons live in the Philadelphia area, and he will maintain offices in Center Valley, Pennsylvania and Tokyo, Japan.

