Prepare for Winter: Essential Tips and Tools from Snow Joe®

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter's here. It's crucial to be prepared for snow and ice. Snow Joe, a leader in innovative snow-clearing equipment, offers a range of products for this. In this article, we feature some key products designed to tackle winter challenges, ensuring safety and convenience for everyone.

Whether you're clearing a small driveway, deck, or sidewalk, Snow Joe has the tools to get the job done effectively.

One such product is a cordless snow blower. Easily clear an 18x10-inch path through snow with the Snow Joe IONMAX Snow Blower Bundle. Its 1200-watt brushless motor and heavy-duty, rubber-tipped steel blade help it plow through 10 tons of snow per charge! The adjustable chute can throw snow up to 20 feet in any direction. Additionally, it comes with a 2-watt LED headlight for nighttime use, two 4.0 Ah batteries, a dual-port charger, and an Ice Dozer® ice and snow scraper.

Looking for a tool that's compact and always ready to go? Clear snow and ice off your car in the early mornings or late evenings with the Snow Joe Snow Broom + Ice Scraper. A versatile tool for your winter arsenal, equipped with LED lights, an extendable pole and an 18-inch foam head for easy, scratch-free snow clearing. Then, easily store neatly inside your car!

Use ergonomic tools, like the Snow Joe Shovelution®, with its spring-assisted handle to reduce back strain, making snow shoveling easy. Pro-tip: Shovel multiple times during heavy snowfall. Don't wait for the snow to accumulate; your back will thank us!

Keep up to date with weather forecasts, prepare for winter storms! Whether you're clearing a small driveway, deck, or sidewalk, Snow Joe has the tools to get the job done effectively.

Shop now! Get your snow clearing tools, ice melt, and more at snowjoe.com, while supplies last.

About Snow Joe

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® — planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit snowjoe.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

© 2023 Snow Joe, LLC. All Rights Reserved. AUTO JOE, AQUA JOE, SNOW JOE and SUN JOE are registered trademarks of Snow Joe, LLC.

