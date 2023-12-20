Socure Announces New Additions to Executive Leadership Team Amid Rapid Growth

Identity verification and fraud prevention leader adds Arun Kumar as CTO, Steve Rooney as SVP of Global Sales and Katia Mar as SVP of Marketing to Bolster Executive Bench

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure , the leading provider of artificial intelligence for digital identity verification, sanction screening and fraud prevention, today announced the arrival of three new executives to continue its momentum into 2024. The executives – Arun Kumar , Katia Mar and Steve Rooney – have already injected a new passion and energy into Socure's culture and team. These new executive moves signal a continued acceleration in Socure's trajectory, reinforcing our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions in an increasingly digital world.

Scott Rooney, SVP, Global Sales (PRNewswire)

Arun Kumar, Chief Technology Officer

Prior to joining Socure, Arun held leadership roles at investment platform Luma Financial Technologies and Citadel, where he centralized a myriad of bespoke custom-built services and infrastructures from different business lines to launch a centralized platform called Citadel Enterprise. Prior to that, he worked at Amazon, where he played a crucial role in scaling an internally built machine learning platform into what later became Amazon's consumer-facing product, Sagemaker. Arun's expertise will help catalyze Socure's technological advancements, further solidifying its position as a leader in AI-driven identity and fraud solutions.

Katia Mar, SVP Marketing

Katia built a life-long career in cybersecurity, fraud protection, and identity verification, starting as a software engineer, and moving into leadership roles in product and marketing. Leveraging her expertise in scaling go-to-market efforts at Onfido, Sift, Thomson Reuters, and others, she will elevate Socure's brand while ensuring the company's sales and marketing teams are fully equipped for success. She will lead product marketing, content, six-level market education program Socure University, sales enablement, and a portion of the digital marketing team. Katia's appointment is pivotal in amplifying Socure's brand presence and aligning sales and marketing strategies to scale the company's impact globally.

Steve Rooney, SVP Global Sales

Coming from anti-money laundering platform NICE Actimize, Steve has been scaling regulatory and fintech sales organizations for more than two decades. His extensive experience at NICE Actimize and deep understanding of fraud, AML, and compliance solutions across various sectors position him as an invaluable asset in optimizing Socure's go-to-market strategy and expanding its commercial footprint.

"Each of these leaders brings a wealth of expertise and a builder's mindset, aligning seamlessly with our ambitious vision," said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. "As we continue to build a world-class leadership team, their collective experience is not just an asset but an accelerant in our journey to redefine the landscape of digital identity verification and fraud prevention globally."

For more information on Socure's leadership team, visit our website here .

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its AI and predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from physical government-issued documents as well as email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, date of birth, SSN, and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. Socure is the only vertically integrated identity verification and fraud prevention platform with both IAL-2 and FedRAMP Moderate certifications, uniquely positioning the company to serve customers across industries requiring advanced levels of assurance and the highest standards for security and compliance.The company has more than 1,900 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, 13 of the top 15 card issuers, the top three MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 400 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, the State of California, and Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund. Socure customers have become investors in the company, including Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures, and MVB Bank. Additional investors include Accel, T. Rowe Price, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson, Flint Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and others. Learn more at socure.com.

Arun Kumar, Chief Technology Officer (PRNewswire)

Katia Mar, SVP, Marketing (PRNewswire)

Socure's logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Socure