SUPERCHARGED® CEO Kwanza Jones Creates Opportunities For Communities of Color By Increasing Access & Enhancing Belonging

Kwanza Jones unveils her year in review video for 2023, trailblazing the path to inclusion and belonging.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a dynamic crescendo of art, philanthropy, and empowerment, Kwanza Jones, the acclaimed artist and high-impact philanthropist, has emerged as a force for positive change in 2023. Jones, alongside her partner José E. Feliciano, has propelled a transformative wave of opportunities into communities of color, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of social impact.

Kwanza Jones creates opportunities for minority groups by increasing access and enhancing belonging

Jones unveils the visual tapestry of her monumental impact in the recently released video, " 2023 Year In Review: We Buildin' ." This captivating piece not only serves as a testament to her direct impact on underserved communities but also provides an immersive glimpse into the groundbreaking work and opportunities she has spearheaded throughout the year.

For an in-depth exploration of the milestones achieved, visit Jones' 2023 Year In Review Page .

In a star-studded affair, Kwanza Jones was bestowed with the prestigious 2023 SoLa Social Impact Award by SoLa Impact, in partnership with its affiliated 501c3 non-profit, the SoLa I CAN Foundation . The award was given during the "2nd Annual Sneaker Ball Gala and Fundraiser" at SoLa Beehive in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

A generous gift of $50,000 from Jones and Feliciano, coupled with a $10,000 matching grant, propelled the SoLa I CAN Foundation to raise an additional $43,000. Proceeds from the Gala were used to support the SoLa Foundation's marquee projects, the SoLa Technology and Entrepreneurship Center and the SoLa College Scholarships program along with other education and community engagement programs. A-list celebrities, including Tiffany Haddish, added glamor to the occasion.

"Kwanza Jones is a self-made woman who acts with determination to make our world a more equitable and positive place. Her life is an inspiration to Black and Brown girls and boys who want to make a difference. She is receiving the 2023 SoLa Impact Award because of this work. We cannot wait to celebrate all of who she is and what she does for so, so many," said Sherri Francois, Chief Impact Officer of SoLa Impact and Founder and Executive Director of the SoLa Foundation.

Beyond financial contributions, Jones invited two scholars from the SoLa I CAN Foundation to experience the magic of a professional video shoot during the production of her year in review video . This hands-on opportunity created a bridge between academic aspirations and real-world experiences, leaving a lasting impact on the scholars pursuing careers in production.

May brought further accolades, as Jones and Feliciano received the 2023 Impact Award from The Independent School Alliance for their extraordinary efforts in promoting equity and education. Their commitment to fostering inclusivity echoed across the academic landscape.

In addition, Jones and Feliciano's historic $20 million donation to Princeton in 2019 also materialized into a groundbreaking achievement. In May, they celebrated the dedication of two Princeton dormitories bearing their names—marking the first time a Black and Latino donor has been immortalized on dormitories in the university's 275-year history.

During the dedication ceremony, Jones emphasized their commitment to demonstrate that underrepresented communities belong not just as beneficiaries but as patrons and co-creators, enriching institutions like Princeton and contributing to a better world.

Jones and Feliciano ended the year on a high note by hosting President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden in their home to support democracy on December 9th. The event was part of Jones and Feliciano's commitment to boost humanity and power possibilities.

As Kwanza Jones continues to shape a narrative of empowerment and inclusion, her impact in 2023 sets the stage for a future defined by positive change and unwavering commitment to social progress.

Jones is the co-founder and CEO of the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano SUPERCHARGED Initiative , the organization behind the donations. It is a philanthropic grantmaking and impact investment organization that invests in both nonprofits and for-profits while focusing on the areas of education, entrepreneurship, equity, and empowerment. Through the initiative, Jones invests intentionally, but not exclusively, in women and people of color.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones boosts humans and humanity through culture, capital and community. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones , a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her Jones Feliciano Initiative, she has committed over $150 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram | X | Facebook | LinkedIn | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends Community .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SUPERCHARGED