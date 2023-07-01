A.J. Dillon is +25000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 72nd-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

A.J. Dillon 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 72nd Bet $100 to win $25,000

A.J. Dillon Insights

This season Dillon has picked up a team-best 574 rushing yards (44.2 ypg) on 164 total carries and has one rushing touchdown.

He has also made an impact in the air attack, catching 22 balls for 223 yards (17.2 ypg).

The Packers have called a pass on 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year and stayed on the ground 42.0% of the time. They are 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Despite sporting a bottom-five run defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (141.8 rushing yards allowed per game), Green Bay has put up better results offensively, ranking 19th in the NFL by totaling 106.3 rushing yards per game.

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian Watson +10000 (7th in NFL) Rashan Gary +20000 (27th in NFL) Jaire Alexander +25000 (42nd in NFL) Aaron Jones +25000 (72nd in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (72nd in NFL)

