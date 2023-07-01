A.J. Dillon did not participate in his most recent practice ahead of the Green Bay Packers' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET). Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Dillon's stats.

Over his last three outings, Dillon has 169 yards on 47 carries (56.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns. He's also tacked on six catches for 77 yards.

A.J. Dillon Injury Status

Dillon did not participate in his most recent practice.

A.J. Dillon 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 164 CAR, 574 YDS (3.5 YPC), 1 TD 28 TAR, 22 REC, 223 YDS, 0 TD

A.J. Dillon Fantasy Insights

Among players at the RB position, Dillon is currently the 35th-ranked player in fantasy (111th overall), with 85.7 total fantasy points (6.6 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Dillon has totaled 24.6 fantasy points (8.2 per game) as he's rushed for 169 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 47 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 77 yards on six grabs (seven targets).

Dillon has amassed 38.8 fantasy points (7.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 268 yards with zero touchdowns on 70 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 120 yards on 11 grabs (14 targets).

The peak of Dillon's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 outburst versus the Las Vegas Raiders, a game when he came through with 76 rushing yards and one TD on 20 carries (for 13.6 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, A.J. Dillon disappointed his fantasy managers against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, when he mustered only 1.1 fantasy points (5 carries, 11 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

A.J. Dillon 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 15 61 0 2 34 0 Week 8 Vikings 6 11 0 5 41 0 Week 9 Rams 9 40 0 1 3 0 Week 10 @Steelers 9 70 0 1 11 0 Week 11 Chargers 14 29 0 4 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 14 43 0 3 38 0 Week 13 Chiefs 18 73 0 1 14 0 Week 14 @Giants 15 53 0 2 25 0

