Aaron Jones is +25000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 72nd-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Aaron Jones 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 72nd Bet $100 to win $25,000

Aaron Jones Insights

So far this year Jones has picked up 245 rushing yards on 66 carries (35 ypg), while scoring two rushing TDs.

He has also caught 19 balls for 169 yards (24.1 ypg). He's also scored one TD in the air attack.

The Packers, 17th in the league in scoring, have dropped back to pass 58.0% of the time and run the ball 42.0% of the time.

Despite having a bottom-five run defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (141.8 rushing yards allowed per game), Green Bay has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th in the NFL by putting up 106.3 rushing yards per game.

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian Watson +10000 (7th in NFL) Rashan Gary +20000 (27th in NFL) Jaire Alexander +25000 (42nd in NFL) Aaron Jones +25000 (72nd in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (72nd in NFL)

