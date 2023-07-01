Aaron Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice ahead of the Green Bay Packers' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET). All of Jones' numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Jones has 122 yards on 37 carries (40.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games. He's also caught nine passes for 48 yards.

Aaron Jones Injury Status

Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice.

Aaron Jones 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 66 CAR, 245 YDS (3.7 YPC), 2 TD 30 TAR, 19 REC, 169 YDS, 1 TD

Aaron Jones Fantasy Insights

Among players at the RB position, Jones is currently the 48th-ranked player in fantasy (156th overall), with 57.4 total fantasy points (8.2 per game).

Over his last three games, Jones has totaled 21.0 fantasy points (7.0 per game) as he's rushed for 122 yards and scored one touchdown on 37 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 48 yards on nine catches (14 targets).

Jones has generated 31.3 fantasy points (6.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 186 yards with one touchdown on 52 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 87 yards on 16 receptions (24 targets).

The high point of Jones' fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst versus the Chicago Bears, a game when he came through with two catches and 86 receiving yards with one touchdown (24.7 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Jones disappointed his fantasy managers against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, when he mustered only 1.4 fantasy points (5 carries, 18 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Other Packers Players

Aaron Jones 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0 Week 9 Rams 20 73 1 4 26 0 Week 10 @Steelers 13 35 0 4 19 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 14 0 1 3 0

