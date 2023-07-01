With +10000 odds to claim the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Christian Watson is one of the favorites for the award (seventh-best odds in NFL).

Christian Watson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +10000 7th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Christian Watson Insights

Watson has 28 receptions for 422 yards and five TDs this season. He's been targeted 53 times, producing 46.9 yards per game.

The Packers have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season and are 17th in the league in scoring.

Green Bay is putting up 223 passing yards per game on offense (18th in the NFL), and ranks eighth defensively with 200.2 passing yards allowed per game.

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian Watson +10000 (7th in NFL) Rashan Gary +20000 (27th in NFL) Jaire Alexander +25000 (42nd in NFL) Aaron Jones +25000 (72nd in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (72nd in NFL)

