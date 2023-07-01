Christian Watson did not participate in his most recent practice ahead of the Green Bay Packers' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET). If you're seeking Watson's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Watson's 14 receptions (on 20 targets) have netted him 186 yards (62.0 ypg) and four touchdowns during his last three games.

Christian Watson Injury Status

Watson did not participate in his most recent practice.

Christian Watson 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 53 TAR, 28 REC, 422 YDS, 5 TD

Christian Watson Fantasy Insights

With 73.3 fantasy points in 2023 (8.1 per game), Watson is the 46th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 127th overall.

During his last three games Watson has been targeted 20 times, with 14 receptions for 186 yards and four TDs. He has posted 44.2 fantasy points (14.7 per game) during that period.

Watson has tallied 246 receiving yards and four scores on 17 catches (29 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 50.2 points (10.0 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Watson's fantasy season came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, when he compiled 20.6 fantasy points with 15 rushing yards on two carries. As a receiver, he hauled in seven balls (on nine targets) for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Christian Watson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching two passes on seven targets for 23 yards (2.3 fantasy points).

Other Packers Players

Christian Watson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0 Week 8 Vikings 8 3 33 0 Week 9 Rams 2 1 37 0 Week 10 @Steelers 7 2 23 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 2 21 1 Week 12 @Lions 7 5 94 1 Week 13 Chiefs 9 7 71 2

