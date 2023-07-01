Connor Bedard is +5000 to claim the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, presented to the NHL's leading goalscorer. For more stats and information on this Chicago Blackhawks player, scroll down.

Connor Bedard's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +5000 (13th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +15000 (26th in NHL)

Calder Trophy Odds: -400 (1st in NHL)

Connor Bedard 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 19:35 607:05 Goals 0.4 12 Assists 0.5 16 Points 0.9 28 Hits 0.5 15 Takeaways 0.9 29 Giveaways 0.9 27 Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Connor Bedard's Next Game

Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks

Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CHI,ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI,ESPN+



