Darnell Savage Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice ahead of the Green Bay Packers' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET). If you're trying to find Savage's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Darnell Savage Jr. Injury Status

Savage did not participate in his most recent practice.

Darnell Savage Jr. 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 44 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Darnell Savage Jr. 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 0.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 3 Saints 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 4 Lions 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 14 @Giants 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

