In Week 15 of the 2023 season, De'Vondre Campbell and the Green Bay Packers will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know, if you're looking for Campbell's stats.

De'Vondre Campbell Injury Status

Campbell is currently not on the injured list.

De'Vondre Campbell 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 62 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Packers Players

De'Vondre Campbell 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 14 0 0 Week 3 Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Vikings 0.0 0.0 14 0 0 Week 9 Rams 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 11 Chargers 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 14 @Giants 0.0 0.0 6 0 0

