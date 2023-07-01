Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is +1000 to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2023-24 season -- scroll down for more stats and info on Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+1000 (5th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $1000)

DPOY Odds: +4000 (13th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $4000)

+4000 (13th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $4000) Clutch Player Odds: +5000 (16th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $5000)

Giannis Antetokounmpo 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 30.4 759 Rebounds 11.1 278 Assists 5.5 138 Steals 1.5 38 Blocks 1.1 28 FG% 60.8% 284-for-467 3P% 22.7% 10-for-44

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Next Game

Matchup: Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSWI, BSFL

