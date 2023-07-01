Isaiah McDuffie and the Green Bay Packers will match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse McDuffie's stats in the article below.

Watch the Packers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Isaiah McDuffie Injury Status

McDuffie is currently not on the injured list.

Is McDuffie your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Isaiah McDuffie 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 71 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep McDuffie and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Packers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Isaiah McDuffie 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 Saints 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 4 Lions 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 9 Rams 0.0 2.0 7 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Giants 0.0 1.0 7 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.