At +25000, Jaire Alexander is a long shot to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 42nd-best in the league.

Jaire Alexander 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 42nd Bet $100 to win $25,000

Jaire Alexander Insights

With 22 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended in five games, Alexander has been making a big difference on defense for the Packers.

The Packers are totaling 223 passing yards per game offensively this year (18th in NFL), and they are allowing 200.2 passing yards per game (eighth) on the other side of the ball.

Green Bay owns the 19th-ranked rushing offense this year (106.3 rushing yards per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking second-worst with 141.8 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian Watson +10000 (7th in NFL) Rashan Gary +20000 (27th in NFL) Jaire Alexander +25000 (42nd in NFL) Aaron Jones +25000 (72nd in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (72nd in NFL)

