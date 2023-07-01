Jaire Alexander was a limited participant in his most recent practice ahead of the Green Bay Packers' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET). Here is everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Alexander's stats.

Watch the Packers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Jaire Alexander Injury Status

Alexander was a limited participant in his most recent practice.

Is Alexander your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Jaire Alexander NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Jaire Alexander 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 22 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Rep Alexander and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Packers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jaire Alexander 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 2 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 5 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Vikings 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 9 Rams 0.0 1.0 7 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.