Jayden Reed is +25000 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 20th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Jayden Reed 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +25000 20th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Jayden Reed Insights

Reed's 48 grabs (on 74 targets) have netted him a team-leading 540 yards (41.5 per game) and five TDs so far this season.

The Packers have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season and are 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Green Bay ranks 18th in pass offense (223 passing yards per game) and eighth in pass defense (200.2 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian Watson +10000 (7th in NFL) Rashan Gary +20000 (27th in NFL) Jaire Alexander +25000 (42nd in NFL) Aaron Jones +25000 (72nd in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (72nd in NFL)

