Jayden Reed was a limited participant in his most recent practice ahead of the Green Bay Packers' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET). If you're seeking Reed's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Reed has caught 16 passes on 23 targets for 77 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 25.7 yards per game.

Jayden Reed Injury Status

Reed was a limited participant in his most recent practice.

Jayden Reed 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 74 TAR, 48 REC, 540 YDS, 5 TD 11 CAR, 119 YDS (10.8 YPC), 2 TD

Jayden Reed Fantasy Insights

Among players at the WR position, Reed is currently the 23rd-ranked player in fantasy (79th overall), with 109.9 total fantasy points (8.5 per game).

In his last three games, Reed has accumulated 25.1 total fantasy points (8.4 per game), catching 16 balls (on 23 targets) for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Reed has amassed 54.7 total fantasy points (10.9 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 25 balls (on 34 targets) for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of Reed's season as a fantasy producer came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, as he posted 15.7 fantasy points by hauling in four passes (on eight targets) for 37 yards and two scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jayden Reed stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, catching one pass on two targets for seven yards (0.7 fantasy points).

Other Packers Players

Jayden Reed 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 5 84 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 46 0 Week 12 @Lions 8 4 34 1 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 16 0 Week 14 @Giants 10 8 27 0

