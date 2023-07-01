In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Jonathan Owens and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Owens' numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Jonathan Owens Injury Status

Owens is currently not on the injured list.

Jonathan Owens 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 50 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Packers Players

Jonathan Owens 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Rams 1.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 11 Chargers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 0.0 1.0 12 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 14 @Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

