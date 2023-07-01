Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. All of Love's numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Love has thrown for 753 yards (251.0 ypg), completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games. He's also rushed seven times for 51 yards, averaging 17.0 yards per game.

Jordan Love Injury Status

Love is currently not on the injured list.

Jordan Love 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 275-for-447 (61.5%), 3,084 YDS (6.9 YPA), 23 TD, 11 INT 41 CAR, 233 YDS, 2 TD

Jordan Love Fantasy Insights

Love is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position (11th overall), putting up 230.7 total fantasy points (17.7 per game).

Over his last three games, Love has generated 59.2 fantasy points (19.7 per game), as he's compiled 753 yards on 72-of-107 passing with seven touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 51 rushing yards on seven carries.

Love has posted 96.8 fantasy points (19.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,364 yards on 120-of-187 passing, with 11 touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 62 rushing yards on 12 carries.

The high point of Love's fantasy season was a Week 12 performance against the Detroit Lions, a matchup in which he posted 26.6 fantasy points -- 22-of-32 (68.8%), 268 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 39 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Love let down his fantasy managers against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, when he managed only 5.0 fantasy points -- 16-of-30 (53.3%), 182 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs; 2 carries, 37 yards. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Other Packers Players

Jordan Love 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 15 27 245 3 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Falcons 14 25 151 3 0 2 23 0 Week 3 Saints 22 44 259 1 1 9 39 1 Week 4 Lions 23 36 246 1 2 2 -2 1 Week 5 @Raiders 16 30 182 0 3 2 37 0 Week 7 @Broncos 21 31 180 2 1 3 21 0 Week 8 Vikings 24 41 229 1 1 4 34 0 Week 9 Rams 20 26 228 1 0 4 7 0 Week 10 @Steelers 21 40 289 2 2 2 11 0 Week 11 Chargers 27 40 322 2 0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 22 32 268 3 0 3 39 0 Week 13 Chiefs 25 36 267 3 0 2 10 0 Week 14 @Giants 25 39 218 1 1 2 2 0

