In Week 16 of the 2023 season, Kenny Clark and the Green Bay Packers will play the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Clark's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Kenny Clark Injury Status

Clark is currently listed as active.

Kenny Clark 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 40 Tackles (8.0 for loss), 6.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Packers Players

Kenny Clark 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 0.5 0.0 6 0 0 Week 3 Saints 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 4 Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Vikings 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 12 @Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0.5 1.0 5 0 0 Week 14 @Giants 0.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 2.0 2.0 4 0 1

