With +15000 odds to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Lukas Van Ness is one of the favorites for the award (ninth-best odds in NFL).

Lukas Van Ness 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +15000 9th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Lukas Van Ness Insights

As part of the Packers' defensive unit, Van Ness has totaled 22 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks in 12 games.

The Packers rank 18th in pass offense (223 passing yards per game) and eighth in pass defense (200.2 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

With 141.8 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, Green Bay has been forced to ask their 19th-ranked running game (106.3 rushing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian Watson +10000 (7th in NFL) Rashan Gary +20000 (27th in NFL) Jaire Alexander +25000 (42nd in NFL) Aaron Jones +25000 (72nd in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (72nd in NFL)

