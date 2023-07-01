With +25000 odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Luke Musgrave is a long shot for the award (20th-best odds in NFL).

Luke Musgrave 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +25000 20th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Luke Musgrave Insights

Musgrave has caught 33 balls for 341 total yards (34.1 per game) and one score on the season.

The Packers have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season and are 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Green Bay is putting up 223 passing yards per game on offense this season (18th in NFL), and is surrendering 200.2 passing yards per game (eighth) on the other side of the ball.

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian Watson +10000 (7th in NFL) Rashan Gary +20000 (27th in NFL) Jaire Alexander +25000 (42nd in NFL) Aaron Jones +25000 (72nd in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (72nd in NFL)

