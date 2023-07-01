Quay Walker did not participate in his most recent practice ahead of the Green Bay Packers' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET). Peruse Walker's stats in the piece below.

Quay Walker Injury Status

Walker did not participate in his most recent practice.

Quay Walker 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 92 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Quay Walker 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 0.0 1.0 4 1 1 Week 2 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 17 0 1 Week 3 Saints 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 4 Lions 0.0 1.0 19 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 8 Vikings 0.0 0.0 10 0 1 Week 11 Chargers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 13 0 0

