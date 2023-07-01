With +20000 odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Rashan Gary a long shot for the award (27th-best odds in NFL).

Rashan Gary 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 27th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Rashan Gary Insights

With 36 tackles, six TFL, nine sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games, Gary has been doing his part on defense for the Packers.

The Packers are totaling 223 passing yards per game on offense (18th in the NFL), and they rank eighth defensively with 200.2 passing yards allowed per game.

With 141.8 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, Green Bay has had to ask their 19th-ranked running game (106.3 rushing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian Watson +10000 (7th in NFL) Rashan Gary +20000 (27th in NFL) Jaire Alexander +25000 (42nd in NFL) Aaron Jones +25000 (72nd in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (72nd in NFL)

