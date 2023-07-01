Rasul Douglas and the Buffalo Bills will meet the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. If you're trying to find Douglas' stats, here is everything you need to know.

Rasul Douglas Injury Status

Douglas is currently not on the injury report.

Rasul Douglas 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 52 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 3 INT, 11 Pass Def.

Other Bills Players

Rasul Douglas 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 2 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 1 2 Week 3 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 4 Lions 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 4 0 2 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 8 Vikings 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 10 Broncos 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 11 Jets 0.0 0.0 4 2 3 Week 12 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 1

