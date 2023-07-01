In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Romeo Doubs and the Green Bay Packers will match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Doubs' stats.

Over his last three games, Doubs has hauled in 141 yards (on 11 grabs).

Romeo Doubs Injury Status

Doubs is currently not on the injury report.

Romeo Doubs 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 81 TAR, 49 REC, 537 YDS, 7 TD

Romeo Doubs Fantasy Insights

Doubs has produced 95.7 fantasy points in 2023 (7.4 per game), which ranks him 34th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 97 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Doubs has been targeted 16 times, with 11 receptions for 141 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 14.1 fantasy points (4.7 per game) during that stretch.

Doubs has accumulated 34.5 total fantasy points (6.9 per game) in his last five games, catching 19 balls (on 27 targets) for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Doubs' season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, as he tallied 14.6 fantasy points by grabbing four passes (on five targets) for 26 yards and two scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, Romeo Doubs stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, hauling in one pass on four targets for four yards (0.4 fantasy points).

Other Packers Players

Romeo Doubs 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0 Week 3 Saints 12 5 73 1 Week 4 Lions 13 9 95 0 Week 5 @Raiders 4 1 4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 2 30 1 Week 8 Vikings 9 4 18 1 Week 9 Rams 3 3 36 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 3 31 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 5 53 1 Week 12 @Lions 4 3 37 0 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 72 0 Week 14 @Giants 7 4 32 0

