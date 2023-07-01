Rudy Ford and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Ford's stats.

Watch the Packers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Rudy Ford Injury Status

Ford is currently listed as active.

Is Ford your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Rudy Ford 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 60 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Rep Ford and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Packers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rudy Ford 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 3 Saints 0.0 0.0 7 0 2 Week 4 Lions 0.0 0.0 8 1 1 Week 5 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 9 1 1 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 8 Vikings 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 14 @Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.