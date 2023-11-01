When you're rooting for American during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Eagles' recent numbers and trends, below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get American Eagles jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

American team leaders

Want to buy Matt Rogers' jersey? Or another American player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Matt Rogers 11 15.8 6.4 1.0 1.3 0.8 Elijah Stephens 11 11.6 2.2 5.4 0.7 0.0 Geoff Sprouse 11 10.0 2.5 1.5 0.4 0.0 Lorenzo Donadio 11 9.2 4.5 2.5 1.3 0.3 Matt Mayock 11 7.1 2.2 0.8 0.3 0.2 Jermaine Ballisager Webb 11 6.5 2.9 0.3 0.1 0.2 Colin Smalls 11 5.9 2.3 0.6 0.5 0.0 Lincoln Ball 11 4.6 6.3 2.3 0.8 0.1 Greg Jones 11 2.5 2.2 0.5 0.6 0.3 Chris Gleaton 2 3.0 1.0 0.0 1.5 0.0

American season stats

This season, American has put together a 5-6 record so far.

The Eagles have a 4-1 record at home and a 1-5 record on the road.

On November 16, American picked up its best win of the season, an 87-73 victory over the NJIT Highlanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 292) in the RPI rankings.

This season, the Eagles have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

American has no games remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Eagles? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming American games

Check out the Eagles in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Dec 21 Virginia Tech A 5:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 UMBC A 7:30 PM Wed, Jan 3 Lehigh H 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Bucknell A 2:00 PM Wed, Jan 10 Boston University A 7:00 PM

Check out the Eagles this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.