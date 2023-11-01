Currently 5-6, the American Eagles' next matchup is at the Virginia Tech Hokies, tipping off at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21.

If you're looking to see the American Eagles in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming American games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

American's next matchup information

Opponent: Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech Hokies Day/Time: December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Broadcast: ACC Network Extra

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for American's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top American players

Shop for American gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Matt Rogers 11 15.8 6.4 1.0 1.3 0.8 50.8% (65-128) 35.0% (14-40) Elijah Stephens 11 11.6 2.2 5.4 0.7 0.0 48.0% (47-98) 30.3% (10-33) Geoff Sprouse 11 10.0 2.5 1.5 0.4 0.0 39.8% (35-88) 35.7% (25-70) Lorenzo Donadio 11 9.2 4.5 2.5 1.3 0.3 39.1% (36-92) 36.5% (19-52) Matt Mayock 11 7.1 2.2 0.8 0.3 0.2 44.3% (27-61) 40.0% (20-50)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.