Brown team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kino Lilly Jr. 11 18.8 2.5 2.5 0.7 0.3 Nana Owusu-Anane 12 15.1 8.2 1.6 1.4 1.3 Kalu Anya 12 10.1 5.9 2.3 1.5 0.6 Aaron Cooley 12 8.3 5.0 1.6 0.4 0.8 Felix Kloman 12 6.1 3.3 1.3 0.7 0.3 Malachi Ndur 12 2.8 2.6 0.8 0.5 0.7 Landon Lewis 11 2.5 2.2 0.5 0.4 0.3 AJ Lesburt Jr. 7 3.7 1.7 0.1 0.6 0.1 Kimo Ferrari 7 3.1 1.7 1.1 2.1 0.1 N'famara Dabo 4 2.5 1.5 0.3 0.5 0.5

Brown season stats

Brown has three wins so far this season (3-9).

The Bears have one home win this year (1-2), are 1-5 on the road and are 1-2 in neutral-site games.

In terms of its best win this season, Brown defeated the UMKC Kangaroos on November 25. The final score was 93-83 in overtime.

The Bears have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Brown has no games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Brown games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 22 Siena H 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Stony Brook A 6:30 PM Tue, Jan 2 Vermont H 7:00 PM Tue, Jan 9 Yale H 7:00 PM Mon, Jan 15 Harvard A 2:00 PM

