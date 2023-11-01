On deck for the Brown Bears (3-9) is a matchup at home versus the Siena Saints, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22.

Upcoming Brown games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 22 Siena H 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Stony Brook A 6:30 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Vermont H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Yale H 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Harvard A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Cornell H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Dartmouth A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Pennsylvania H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Princeton H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Columbia H 12:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Princeton A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Pennsylvania A 6:00 PM
Fri, Feb 23 Columbia A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 24 Cornell A 6:00 PM
Fri, Mar 1 Harvard H 7:00 PM

Brown's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Siena Saints
  • Day/Time: December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Brown players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kino Lilly Jr. 11 18.8 2.5 2.5 0.7 0.3 39.9% (73-183) 34.3% (34-99)
Nana Owusu-Anane 12 15.1 8.2 1.6 1.4 1.3 49.2% (63-128) 29.6% (8-27)
Kalu Anya 12 10.1 5.9 2.3 1.5 0.6 46.9% (46-98) 28.6% (4-14)
Aaron Cooley 12 8.3 5.0 1.6 0.4 0.8 40.2% (33-82) 36.7% (11-30)
Felix Kloman 12 6.1 3.3 1.3 0.7 0.3 34.2% (25-73) 31.9% (15-47)

