On deck for the Brown Bears (3-9) is a matchup at home versus the Siena Saints, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22.
Upcoming Brown games
Brown's next matchup information
- Opponent: Siena Saints
- Day/Time: December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Brown players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kino Lilly Jr.
|11
|18.8
|2.5
|2.5
|0.7
|0.3
|39.9% (73-183)
|34.3% (34-99)
|Nana Owusu-Anane
|12
|15.1
|8.2
|1.6
|1.4
|1.3
|49.2% (63-128)
|29.6% (8-27)
|Kalu Anya
|12
|10.1
|5.9
|2.3
|1.5
|0.6
|46.9% (46-98)
|28.6% (4-14)
|Aaron Cooley
|12
|8.3
|5.0
|1.6
|0.4
|0.8
|40.2% (33-82)
|36.7% (11-30)
|Felix Kloman
|12
|6.1
|3.3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|34.2% (25-73)
|31.9% (15-47)
