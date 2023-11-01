On deck for the Brown Bears (3-9) is a matchup at home versus the Siena Saints, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22.

Brown's next matchup information

Opponent: Siena Saints

Top Brown players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kino Lilly Jr. 11 18.8 2.5 2.5 0.7 0.3 39.9% (73-183) 34.3% (34-99) Nana Owusu-Anane 12 15.1 8.2 1.6 1.4 1.3 49.2% (63-128) 29.6% (8-27) Kalu Anya 12 10.1 5.9 2.3 1.5 0.6 46.9% (46-98) 28.6% (4-14) Aaron Cooley 12 8.3 5.0 1.6 0.4 0.8 40.2% (33-82) 36.7% (11-30) Felix Kloman 12 6.1 3.3 1.3 0.7 0.3 34.2% (25-73) 31.9% (15-47)

