Exclusive Offers on Bryant Bulldogs Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
If you're a huge fan of Bryant, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Bulldogs apparel. For additional details, keep reading.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Bryant Bulldogs jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
Bryant team leaders
Want to buy Earl Timberlake's jersey? Or another Bryant player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Sherif Kenney
|12
|16.1
|5.4
|2.7
|0.9
|0.5
|Earl Timberlake
|12
|12.2
|8.5
|4.1
|1.3
|1.6
|Daniel Rivera
|12
|10.8
|6.6
|1.8
|1.1
|1.9
|Rafael Pinzon
|12
|10.7
|2.7
|1.1
|1.1
|0.3
|Connor Withers
|12
|9.5
|4.9
|1.7
|1.3
|1.0
|Tyler Brelsford
|12
|6.8
|1.8
|1.3
|0.8
|0.1
|Doug Edert
|11
|4.0
|1.5
|0.9
|0.4
|0.2
|Miles Latimer
|12
|3.6
|2.2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.5
|Aaron Davis
|5
|2.2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.0
|0.4
|John Shannon
|4
|2.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
Bryant season stats
- Bryant is 6-6 so far this season.
- The Bulldogs have a 3-1 record at home and a 3-5 record on the road.
- Bryant took down the No. 15-ranked Florida Atlantic Owls, 61-52, on November 18. That victory goes down as its best win of the season.
- Against teams ranked in the Top 25, the Bulldogs are 1-0, winning the only game they've played versus a Top 25 opponent.
- Looking at the AP's Top 25, Bryant has no games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.
Looking to bet on the Bulldogs? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Bryant games
Check out the Bulldogs in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 16
|Towson
|N
|2:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 22
|Drexel
|H
|11:00 AM
|Sun, Dec 31
|Ole Miss
|A
|4:00 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|UMBC
|A
|1:00 PM
|Thu, Jan 11
|Binghamton
|H
|7:00 PM
Check out the Bulldogs this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.