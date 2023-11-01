If you're a huge fan of Bryant, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Bulldogs apparel. For additional details, keep reading.

Bryant team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Sherif Kenney 12 16.1 5.4 2.7 0.9 0.5 Earl Timberlake 12 12.2 8.5 4.1 1.3 1.6 Daniel Rivera 12 10.8 6.6 1.8 1.1 1.9 Rafael Pinzon 12 10.7 2.7 1.1 1.1 0.3 Connor Withers 12 9.5 4.9 1.7 1.3 1.0 Tyler Brelsford 12 6.8 1.8 1.3 0.8 0.1 Doug Edert 11 4.0 1.5 0.9 0.4 0.2 Miles Latimer 12 3.6 2.2 0.7 0.3 0.5 Aaron Davis 5 2.2 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.4 John Shannon 4 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.3

Bryant season stats

Bryant is 6-6 so far this season.

The Bulldogs have a 3-1 record at home and a 3-5 record on the road.

Bryant took down the No. 15-ranked Florida Atlantic Owls, 61-52, on November 18. That victory goes down as its best win of the season.

Against teams ranked in the Top 25, the Bulldogs are 1-0, winning the only game they've played versus a Top 25 opponent.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Bryant has no games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Bryant games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Towson N 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Drexel H 11:00 AM Sun, Dec 31 Ole Miss A 4:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 UMBC A 1:00 PM Thu, Jan 11 Binghamton H 7:00 PM

